StockMarketWire.com - One-click digital payments business Bango has expanded its partnership with Microsoft to open-up access to Xbox subscriptions and consoles sales.
The Cambridge-based firm said Microsoft will leverage the Bango platform to enable telco partners to bundle Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox All Access in their subscription packages.
The US software giant recently launched new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in time for the Christmas run-in, and the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service and Xbox All Access programme are expected to be in high demand.
This is the latest expansion of the Bango partnership with Microsoft, through which Bango powers carrier billed payments for Xbox gamers and across the Microsoft Store, where purchases can be added to monthly mobile or broadband bills.
At 9:37am: [LON:BGO] Bango PLC share price was +9p at 165p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: