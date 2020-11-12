StockMarketWire.com - Debt collections and investor Arrow Global said it 'performed well in Q3 2020' as it registered a return to profit and 'strong' balance sheet cash collections.

The company said 'discrete' profit after tax rose 15.8% to £9.1 million for the three months to 30 September, although the company plunged into the red at the headline level.

Arrow Global reported a huge post-tax loss of £101.3 million versus a £32.2 million post-tax profit for the quarter a year ago. The company said balance sheet cash collections were £260.9 million, down from £312.5 million a year ago.


At 9:51am: [LON:ARW] Arrow Global Group share price was +18.1p at 168.3p



