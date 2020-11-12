StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Fresnillo                               1125.50       +3.78%
3I Group                                1119.50       +3.27%
Dcc                                     5885.00       +3.10%
Ocado Group                             2365.00       +2.74%
Polymetal International                 1693.75       +2.62%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                      93.34       -5.16%
Sainsbury (J)                            201.20       -3.87%
International Consolidated Airlines      143.95       -3.19%
HSBC Holdings                            376.33       -2.91%
M&G                                      174.13       -2.72%

FTSE 250
Qinetiq Group                            310.70       +6.77%
Grafton Group                            834.75       +6.07%
Ao World                                 424.75       +5.66%
Kainos Group                            1207.00       +3.87%
Vistry Group                             789.25       +3.85%
Cineworld Group                           44.34       -7.78%
Spirent Communications                   271.00       -4.58%
Virgin Money UK                          133.15       -4.52%
Hochschild Mining                        230.30       -3.80%
Tbc Bank Group                          1166.00       -3.48%

FTSE 350
AIM
Victoria Oil & Gas                         3.78      +80.00%
Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company             0.47      +26.67%
British & American Investment Trust       33.00      +13.79%
Hurricane Energy                           3.59      +12.54%
Echo Energy                                0.45      +12.50%
Tri-Star Resources                         4.50      -35.71%
Ironveld                                   0.68      -18.18%
Omega Diagnostics Group                   46.50      -16.96%
Enteq Upstream                            12.00      -15.79%
Infrastructure India                       1.65      -15.38%

Overall Market
