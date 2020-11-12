FTSE 100 Fresnillo 1125.50 +3.78% 3I Group 1119.50 +3.27% Dcc 5885.00 +3.10% Ocado Group 2365.00 +2.74% Polymetal International 1693.75 +2.62% Rolls-Royce Holdings 93.34 -5.16% Sainsbury (J) 201.20 -3.87% International Consolidated Airlines 143.95 -3.19% HSBC Holdings 376.33 -2.91% M&G 174.13 -2.72% FTSE 250 Qinetiq Group 310.70 +6.77% Grafton Group 834.75 +6.07% Ao World 424.75 +5.66% Kainos Group 1207.00 +3.87% Vistry Group 789.25 +3.85% Cineworld Group 44.34 -7.78% Spirent Communications 271.00 -4.58% Virgin Money UK 133.15 -4.52% Hochschild Mining 230.30 -3.80% Tbc Bank Group 1166.00 -3.48% FTSE 350 Qinetiq Group 310.70 +6.77% Grafton Group 834.75 +6.07% Ao World 424.75 +5.66% Kainos Group 1207.00 +3.87% Vistry Group 789.25 +3.85% Cineworld Group 44.34 -7.78% Rolls-Royce Holdings 93.34 -5.16% Spirent Communications 271.00 -4.58% Virgin Money UK 133.15 -4.52% Sainsbury (J) 201.20 -3.87% AIM Victoria Oil & Gas 3.78 +80.00% Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company 0.47 +26.67% British & American Investment Trust 33.00 +13.79% Hurricane Energy 3.59 +12.54% Echo Energy 0.45 +12.50% Tri-Star Resources 4.50 -35.71% Ironveld 0.68 -18.18% Omega Diagnostics Group 46.50 -16.96% Enteq Upstream 12.00 -15.79% Infrastructure India 1.65 -15.38% Overall Market Victoria Oil & Gas 3.78 +80.00% Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company 0.47 +26.67% Gabelli Merger Plus Trust 7.40 +23.33% British & American Investment Trust 33.00 +13.79% Hurricane Energy 3.59 +12.54% Tri-Star Resources 4.50 -35.71% Ironveld 0.68 -18.18% Omega Diagnostics Group 46.50 -16.96% Enteq Upstream 12.00 -15.79% Infrastructure India 1.65 -15.38%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
