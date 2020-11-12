StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment trust Urban Logistics increased its rental income in the six months to the end of September despite the challenges of Covid-19.
The company cited significant growth in its logistics portfolio that had helped reach a total shareholder return of 21.8% for the period, up from 12.1% for the same period in 2019.
The investment trust's portfolio valuation rose by 5% to £345.9 million over the six months, while it also refinanced its debt with a new £151 million facility.
During the period Urban Logistics collected more than 99% of rent on time, and added 18 logistics properties and two development sites to its portfolio for a combined £140.2 million.
At 1:17pm: [LON:SHED] Urban Logistics REIT Plc share price was +0.5p at 141.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
