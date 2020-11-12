FTSE 100 3I Group 1120.75 +3.39% Dcc 5900.00 +3.36% Fresnillo 1118.00 +3.09% Bunzl 2508.00 +2.79% Polymetal International 1695.25 +2.71% Rolls-Royce Holdings 90.46 -8.09% M&G 170.65 -4.66% Sainsbury (J) 200.30 -4.30% HSBC Holdings 372.13 -3.99% International Consolidated Airlines 142.80 -3.97% FTSE 250 Qinetiq Group 322.90 +10.96% Ao World 432.50 +7.59% Puretech Health 253.75 +6.84% Vistry Group 805.75 +6.02% Grafton Group 834.25 +6.00% Spirent Communications 257.50 -9.33% Cineworld Group 44.75 -6.93% Tbc Bank Group 1147.00 -5.05% Meggitt 365.40 -4.67% Watches Of Switzerland Group 457.00 -4.39% FTSE 350 Qinetiq Group 322.90 +10.96% Ao World 432.50 +7.59% Puretech Health 253.75 +6.84% Vistry Group 805.75 +6.02% Grafton Group 834.25 +6.00% Spirent Communications 257.50 -9.33% Rolls-Royce Holdings 90.46 -8.09% Cineworld Group 44.75 -6.93% Tbc Bank Group 1147.00 -5.05% Meggitt 365.40 -4.67% AIM Victoria Oil & Gas 4.47 +112.86% Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company 0.47 +26.67% CPP Group 275.00 +15.06% British & American Investment Trust 33.00 +13.79% Borders & Southern Petroleum 0.85 +13.33% Ironveld 0.68 -18.18% Omega Diagnostics Group 47.00 -16.07% Enteq Upstream 12.00 -15.79% Tri-Star Resources 6.00 -14.29% Infrastructure India 1.70 -12.82% Overall Market Victoria Oil & Gas 4.47 +112.86% Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company 0.47 +26.67% Gabelli Merger Plus Trust 7.40 +23.33% CPP Group 275.00 +15.06% British & American Investment Trust 33.00 +13.79% Ironveld 0.68 -18.18% Omega Diagnostics Group 47.00 -16.07% Enteq Upstream 12.00 -15.79% Tri-Star Resources 6.00 -14.29% Infrastructure India 1.70 -12.82%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
StockMarketWire.com -