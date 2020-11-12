StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
3I Group                                1120.75       +3.39%
Dcc                                     5900.00       +3.36%
Fresnillo                               1118.00       +3.09%
Bunzl                                   2508.00       +2.79%
Polymetal International                 1695.25       +2.71%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                      90.46       -8.09%
M&G                                      170.65       -4.66%
Sainsbury (J)                            200.30       -4.30%
HSBC Holdings                            372.13       -3.99%
International Consolidated Airlines      142.80       -3.97%

FTSE 250
Qinetiq Group                            322.90      +10.96%
Ao World                                 432.50       +7.59%
Puretech Health                          253.75       +6.84%
Vistry Group                             805.75       +6.02%
Grafton Group                            834.25       +6.00%
Spirent Communications                   257.50       -9.33%
Cineworld Group                           44.75       -6.93%
Tbc Bank Group                          1147.00       -5.05%
Meggitt                                  365.40       -4.67%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             457.00       -4.39%

AIM
Victoria Oil & Gas                         4.47     +112.86%
Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company             0.47      +26.67%
CPP Group                                275.00      +15.06%
British & American Investment Trust       33.00      +13.79%
Borders & Southern Petroleum               0.85      +13.33%
Ironveld                                   0.68      -18.18%
Omega Diagnostics Group                   47.00      -16.07%
Enteq Upstream                            12.00      -15.79%
Tri-Star Resources                         6.00      -14.29%
Infrastructure India                       1.70      -12.82%

