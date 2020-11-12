StockMarketWire.com - Building materials retailer Grafton Group has raised its expectations for operating profit in the second half of the year after a strong recovery in trading following the Covid-19 related lockdown.
In the four months to 31 October 2020, Grafton said revenue and profitability came in ahead of expectations. As a result the company said it was increasing its adjusted operating profit guidance for second half to £130-140 million.
It also increased its net cash position before lease liabilities to £150 million, up from £58.6 million as of 30 June 2020.
Group like-for-like revenue was up by 6.3% during the period, while total revenue was up by 5.1% to £1 billion.
Revenue for the 10 months to 31 October 2020 in continuing operations declined by 9% to £2.1 billion, compared to £2.3 billion in the same period in 2019.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: