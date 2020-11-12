StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant GSK and Canadian biopharmaceutical firm Medicago have announced the start of phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate.
The trials will seek to evaluate the potential vaccine's efficacy, safety and its ability to provoke an immune system response.
The plant-derived vaccine candidate will contain GSK's 'pandemic adjuvant', the pharma giant said, an ingredient designed to improve the response of a patient's immune system.
The phase 3 part of clinical trial was to enrol over 30,000 volunteers worldwide, GSK said.
Thomas Breuer, chief medical officer GSK Vaccines, said: 'This is the first of several GSK Covid-19 vaccine candidate collaborations to start phase 2/3 clinical testing and an important step forward in our contribution to the global fight against the pandemic.
'We are delighted with the very promising Phase 1 results of Medicago's Covid-19 vaccine candidate in combination with GSK's pandemic adjuvant.
'Proven dose sparing and a high immune response due to GSK's adjuvant make us confident of delivering an efficacious vaccine with an acceptable safety profile in collaboration with Medicago.'
At 2:58pm: [LON:GSK] Glaxosmithkline PLC share price was -24.2p at 1439.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
