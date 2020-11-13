StockMarketWire.com - Real Estate company Tritax Big Box REIT said it had acquired a temperature-controlled distribution unit in the nursling industrial estate in Southampton for £44.2 million from a UK real estate fund.
The deal, reflecting a net initial yield of 5.24%, secured an 'attractive asset in a prime logistics location, providing critical cold-store capabilities close to a key UK port,' the company said.
The building, let to Tesco on a 25 year lease expiring in January 2021 and, would provide a range of opportunities to deliver near-term value through asset management, it added.
The company said the deal would be funded through £24.2 million of existing resources and the issue to the seller of 12,166,930 new shares in the company at a price of 164.38 pence per share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
