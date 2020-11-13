StockMarketWire.com - UK construction group Galliford Try said it expected to return to profit and resume its dividend in the first half of its fiscal year as productivity remained at near-normal levels during the second national lockdown.
'The board expects the group to return to profitability in the first half of this financial year and a resumption of dividend with the interim results,' the company said.
The group was performing well, in line with the board's expectations, with a first half year average month end cash position toward the upper end of previous guidance of £125m-to-£145m, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: