StockMarketWire.com - Aircraft leasing company Avation said it had repurchased US$1.315 million 6.5% senior notes that mature in 2021.
The repurchase of the notes, on 12 November 2020, were acquired through the market at a price equal to 65% of face value and would be cancelled.
There were US$342,642,000 6.5% senior notes due 2021 outstanding following this transaction, the company said.
