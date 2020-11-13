StockMarketWire.com - Specialist infection prevention and control company Byotrol said it expected results for the year to 31 March 2021 to meet current market expectations.
The company reported that trading remained at healthy levels, across all business units and product sales.
'Demand for IP licensing remains robust, with the team exploring multiple new opportunities both in the UK and internationally,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
