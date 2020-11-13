StockMarketWire.com - Clinical technology company Sensyne Health has announced the appointment of Derek Baird to its senior management team as president, North America, with a focus on driving the commercial development of the company's North American operations.
Baird will join the company on 1 December 2020 from AVIA, where he was senior vice president, growth.
He will build Sensyne's presence in the US and recruit a US-based team.
Sensyne Health CEO Lord Paul Drayson said: 'His extensive experience, combined with a deep knowledge of US healthcare technology and US health systems, will be invaluable as we further capitalise on what we have already achieved in the UK by driving forward our expansion into the US and building a transatlantic business.'
Baird added: 'It is clear the value that Sensyne delivers in the UK is equally applicable to US heathcare systems and life sciences companies. I'm excited to bring the Sensyne vision and unique business model to the US market.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
