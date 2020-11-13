StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Primorus Investments has announced the resignations of two directors, Alastair Clayton and Jeremy Taylor-Firth, who step down with immediate effect as executive director and non-executive chairman respectively.
The company said that the board is currently undertaking a strategic review of the company and its business, which shall include a review of the current board composition.
Rupert Labrum will assume the role of executive chairman until further notice.
Labrum said: 'I would like to thank Alastair and Jeremy for their contributions over the past several years, not least for their part in the value creation and realisation from the recently completed divestiture of the company's stake in Greatland Gold plc. The board wishes them well in their future endeavours.'
At 8:01am: [LON:PRIM] Primorus Investments Plc share price was -0.25p at 3.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
