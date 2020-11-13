StockMarketWire.com - Private equity company EPE Special Opportunities said it had completed a $2.5 million cash investment in a segregated account of Prelude Structured Alternatives Master Fund LP.
The Prelude account, advised by Atlantic Capital Management, would invest in distressed credit opportunities, targeting a fund level gross annual return of 6-to-8%.
At 8:07am: [LON:ESO] EPE Special Opportunities Plc share price was 0p at 241p
