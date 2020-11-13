StockMarketWire.com - Natural resources company Gemfields announced the proposed sale of its 23.65% stake in Pallinghurst Ivy Lane Capital, a company incorporated in Luxembourg.

Ivy Lane in turn owned 27.64% of Sedibelo Platinum Mines, giving Gemfields an effective and indirect interest in SPM of approximately 6.54%.

SPM owned and operated the Pilanesburg Platinum Mines located in South Africa's Bushveld Igneous Complex.

As previously announced, SPM was not considered a core part of Gemfields' strategy, the company said.



At 8:35am: [LON:GEM] Gemfields PLC share price was 0p at 6.25p



