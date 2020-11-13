StockMarketWire.com - Luxury handbag maker Mulberry has announced that its board has decided to appoint Grant Thornton UK LLP as statutory auditor of Mulberry and its subsidiaries.
The appointment follows the completion of a competitive tender process conducted by the board, and will now be referred to Mulberry's shareholders at the general meeting of the company on Tuesday, 17 November 2020.
At 8:43am: [LON:MUL] Mulberry Group PLC share price was 0p at 176.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
