StockMarketWire.com - Gold exploration and development company Panthera Resources has announced it plans to recommence fieldwork at its Bido Project, which is located in the Boromo greenstone belt within the Birimina terrain of Burkina Faso.
The company said a field visit to the Bido site is currently in progress to assess access to the survey area and to obtain clearance from local officials to commence a full fieldwork programme, following the recent award of the new Bido Licence as announced on 6 October 2020.
An initial programme of soil sampling and regolith mapping is due to start later in November and to be concluded by late January 2021, while the company is currently evaluating various plans to undertake geophysical surveys at Bido in the New Year, it said.
In an operational update, Panthera Resources said these work programmes aim to define and rank drill targets for a drilling programme which is expected to commence in the first half of 2021, in addition to other potential drill targets already identified at the project.
At 8:54am: [LON:PAT] Panthera Resources Plc Ord 1p share price was 0p at 9.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: