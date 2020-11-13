StockMarketWire.com - Energy company AB Ignitis reported a rise in adjusted core in the nines months through Septmeber thanks to growth in its networks segment and strong performance in the main units of its flexible generation division and expansion into the Finnish gas market.
For the first nine months 9 months of 2020, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or adjusted EBITDA, was EUR 199.3 million, up 6.1% increase versus the same period last year.
Adjusted net profit increased by 8.1% versus the same period 2019, reaching EUR 80.6 million during the first nine months of 2020.
Investments decreased by 14.9% due to COVID-19 shifting construction schedules at the Vilnius CHP and lower Networks segment investments, primarily because of a decrease in new customer connections and upgrades and lower contractors fees, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
