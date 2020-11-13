StockMarketWire.com - Media and tech business Iconic Labs detailed plans to raise £757,793 through the placing of shares at a discount.
The placing price of £0.00012 represented a 20% discount to the company's closing mid-market share price on 12 November 2020.
The company also announced that it had entered into a new more conventional debt facility with Shard Merchant Capital Limited for an aggregate amount of up to £1 million, with an initial drawdown of £500,000 from SMC.
Following the new debt funding arrangement, Iconic Labs said it had cancelled the European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund.
At 10:00am: [LON:ICON] share price was -0p at 0.01p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
