StockMarketWire.com - Solar panel provider Verditek has announced that on 12 November 2020 it repaid in full the related party loan of $600,000, together with accrued interest of $206,857.
The terms of the loan were previously announced on 13 May 2019 and the floating charge over the company's assets will now be removed, it said. At 10:00am: [LON:VDTK] Verditek Plc share price was -0.05p at 8.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
