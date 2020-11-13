StockMarketWire.com - Approaching midday the FTSE 100 was down 0.4% to 6,310.79, off its low point for the day and still on course for a strong week overall.
Other European markets were in mildly positive territory with the FTSE held back by some strength in the pound. US futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street.
On a quiet day for corporate news, construction firm Galliford Try stood out. Its shares soared 21.3% to 99.7p on the news that the UK construction group is set to return to profit and resume its dividend in the first half of its fiscal year.
It reported productivity remained at near-normal levels during the second national lockdown.
Iron castings and machining group Castings has nudged up 0.9% to 336p after it said performance had gradually improved after swinging to a first-half loss as the pandemic disrupted output in the first two months of the first half of the year.
Byotrol has climbed 5.9% to 6.5p after the specialist infection prevention and control company announced it expected results for the year to 31 March 2021 to meet current market expectations, with trading at healthy levels.
Business services firm FRP Advisory has gained 5.8% to 110p after reporting that for the half year to 31 October 2020, the company expected revenue of £35.9m, up 14% on the prior year.
Hipgnosis Songs Fund ticked 0.4% higher to 117.5p after announcing the acquisition of a share of the music catalogue of Grammy Award-winning songwriter and record producer Rick James.
Among the fallers are Schroder Oriental Income Fund, down 1.4% to 242p having reported a negative performance in its annual results, with the share price producing a total return of negative 3.9% in the year to 31 August 2020.
PureTech Health was up 0.8% to 263p following the news it expects trading on Nasdaq to commence on Monday, 16 November 2020.
Bilby was flat at 26.5p after the building services provider said it expected to report lower first-half revenue and earnings as weakness in Q1 as a result of the previous lockdown offset improved Q2 performance.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: