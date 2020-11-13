FTSE 100 Persimmon 2837.00 +3.73% Lloyds Banking Group 34.70 +3.67% Rolls-Royce Holdings 92.95 +3.28% M&G 180.03 +2.87% Legal & General Group 238.20 +2.85% Smith & Nephew 1473.50 -3.47% Halma 2445.00 -3.40% Associated British Foods 1981.25 -2.55% Intertek Group 6094.00 -2.43% Relx 1774.00 -2.29% FTSE 250 Capita 38.32 +6.00% Cmc Markets 355.50 +5.18% Trainline 419.10 +4.78% Spirent Communications 262.25 +4.07% Ssp Group 322.90 +3.83% Watches Of Switzerland Group 439.25 -4.20% Wh Smith 1343.50 -4.17% Mediclinic International 315.20 -3.61% Signature Aviation 242.40 -3.43% Ao World 406.50 -3.33% FTSE 350 Paypoint 568.50 +6.86% Capita 38.32 +6.00% Cmc Markets 355.50 +5.18% Trainline 419.10 +4.78% Spirent Communications 262.25 +4.07% Watches Of Switzerland Group 439.25 -4.20% Wh Smith 1343.50 -4.17% Mediclinic International 315.20 -3.61% Smith & Nephew 1473.50 -3.47% Signature Aviation 242.40 -3.43% AIM Bezant Resources 0.43 +67.31% Victoria Oil & Gas 7.01 +63.02% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 4.15 +38.33% Synairgen 134.50 +33.17% Safestay 18.00 +20.00% Nakama Group 0.50 -28.57% Plutus Powergen 0.04 -11.76% Borders & Southern Petroleum 0.84 -11.58% Immotion Group 3.60 -11.11% Tern 8.00 -11.11% Overall Market Bezant Resources 0.43 +67.31% Victoria Oil & Gas 7.01 +63.02% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 4.15 +38.33% Synairgen 134.50 +33.17% Theworks.co.uk Ord 1p 28.90 +20.92% Resource Holding Management 1.01 -86.97% Nakama Group 0.50 -28.57% Plutus Powergen 0.04 -11.76% Borders & Southern Petroleum 0.84 -11.58% Immotion Group 3.60 -11.11%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -