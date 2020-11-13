StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Persimmon                               2837.00       +3.73%
Lloyds Banking Group                      34.70       +3.67%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                      92.95       +3.28%
M&G                                      180.03       +2.87%
Legal & General Group                    238.20       +2.85%
Smith & Nephew                          1473.50       -3.47%
Halma                                   2445.00       -3.40%
Associated British Foods                1981.25       -2.55%
Intertek Group                          6094.00       -2.43%
Relx                                    1774.00       -2.29%

FTSE 250
Capita                                    38.32       +6.00%
Cmc Markets                              355.50       +5.18%
Trainline                                419.10       +4.78%
Spirent Communications                   262.25       +4.07%
Ssp Group                                322.90       +3.83%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             439.25       -4.20%
Wh Smith                                1343.50       -4.17%
Mediclinic International                 315.20       -3.61%
Signature Aviation                       242.40       -3.43%
Ao World                                 406.50       -3.33%

FTSE 350
Paypoint                                 568.50       +6.86%
AIM
Bezant Resources                           0.43      +67.31%
Victoria Oil & Gas                         7.01      +63.02%
Remote Monitored Systems  Ord 0.2p         4.15      +38.33%
Synairgen                                134.50      +33.17%
Safestay                                  18.00      +20.00%
Nakama Group                               0.50      -28.57%
Plutus Powergen                            0.04      -11.76%
Borders & Southern Petroleum               0.84      -11.58%
Immotion Group                             3.60      -11.11%
Tern                                       8.00      -11.11%

Overall Market
Resource Holding Management                1.01      -86.97%
