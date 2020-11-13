StockMarketWire.com - AVI Global Trust reported that its net asset value return was flat for the year ending 30 September but it outperformed its benchmark index.
It said the return over the year outperformed the comparative MSCI All Country World ex-US which was down 1.8%. Net value per share was 837.13p, down from 852.61p last year.
The directors have proposed a final dividend of 10.50p, taking the total dividend to 16.5p, unchanged from last year.
AVI Global Trust chair Susan Noble said: ‘Our investment performance in the second half of the year under review was very strong and our investment manager sets out in their report the view that there remains a high level of unrealised value in the portfolio which provides grounds for optimism.
‘While we always emphasise that our investment mandate is to seek total returns with no income target, the fact that many companies are reviewing or have already cut their dividends is a cause for concern and it is obvious that it will take the world some considerable time to recover from the effects of the measures taken to curb the spread of Covid-19.’
At 1:19pm: [LON:AGT] Avi Global Trust PLC share price was -5p at 791p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
