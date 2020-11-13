FTSE 100 M&G 180.55 +3.17% Lloyds Banking Group 34.52 +3.14% Rolls-Royce Holdings 92.70 +3.00% Natwest Group 147.80 +2.78% Legal & General Group 237.95 +2.74% Halma 2446.00 -3.36% Smith & Nephew 1477.75 -3.19% Relx 1764.50 -2.81% Experian 3085.50 -2.70% Associated British Foods 1978.50 -2.68% FTSE 250 Capita 38.49 +6.47% Cmc Markets 358.50 +6.07% Trainline 419.70 +4.93% Spirent Communications 263.50 +4.56% Onesavings Bank 396.10 +4.29% Wh Smith 1334.50 -4.81% Cairn Energy 141.20 -4.34% 4Imprint Group 2537.50 -3.15% Qinetiq Group 313.40 -3.03% Mediclinic International 317.30 -2.97% FTSE 350 Capita 38.49 +6.47% Cmc Markets 358.50 +6.07% Paypoint 564.00 +6.02% Trainline 419.70 +4.93% Spirent Communications 263.50 +4.56% Wh Smith 1334.50 -4.81% Cairn Energy 141.20 -4.34% Halma 2446.00 -3.36% Smith & Nephew 1477.75 -3.19% 4Imprint Group 2537.50 -3.15% AIM Victoria Oil & Gas 7.00 +62.79% Bezant Resources 0.40 +51.92% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 4.25 +41.67% Synairgen 132.00 +30.69% 7digital Group 1.18 +20.51% Nakama Group 0.50 -28.57% Tern 7.75 -13.89% Plutus Powergen 0.04 -11.76% Immotion Group 3.60 -11.11% Borders & Southern Petroleum 0.85 -10.53% Overall Market Victoria Oil & Gas 7.00 +62.79% Bezant Resources 0.40 +51.92% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 4.25 +41.67% Synairgen 132.00 +30.69% Galliford Try Holdings 102.40 +24.62% Resource Holding Management 1.01 -86.97% Nakama Group 0.50 -28.57% Tern 7.75 -13.89% Plutus Powergen 0.04 -11.76% Immotion Group 3.60 -11.11%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
