FTSE 100
M&G                                      180.55       +3.17%
Lloyds Banking Group                      34.52       +3.14%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                      92.70       +3.00%
Natwest Group                            147.80       +2.78%
Legal & General Group                    237.95       +2.74%
Halma                                   2446.00       -3.36%
Smith & Nephew                          1477.75       -3.19%
Relx                                    1764.50       -2.81%
Experian                                3085.50       -2.70%
Associated British Foods                1978.50       -2.68%

FTSE 250
Capita                                    38.49       +6.47%
Cmc Markets                              358.50       +6.07%
Trainline                                419.70       +4.93%
Spirent Communications                   263.50       +4.56%
Onesavings Bank                          396.10       +4.29%
Wh Smith                                1334.50       -4.81%
Cairn Energy                             141.20       -4.34%
4Imprint Group                          2537.50       -3.15%
Qinetiq Group                            313.40       -3.03%
Mediclinic International                 317.30       -2.97%

FTSE 350
Paypoint                                 564.00       +6.02%
AIM
Victoria Oil & Gas                         7.00      +62.79%
Bezant Resources                           0.40      +51.92%
Remote Monitored Systems  Ord 0.2p         4.25      +41.67%
Synairgen                                132.00      +30.69%
7digital Group                             1.18      +20.51%
Nakama Group                               0.50      -28.57%
Tern                                       7.75      -13.89%
Plutus Powergen                            0.04      -11.76%
Immotion Group                             3.60      -11.11%
Borders & Southern Petroleum               0.85      -10.53%

Overall Market
Resource Holding Management                1.01      -86.97%
