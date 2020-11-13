StockMarketWire.com - Indivior said the US federal court in the Western District of Virginia has approved the agreement between the group and the US Department of Justice and other government agencies relating to its Suboxone opioid medication lawsuit.
Indivior said the court has also dismissed all charges that were returned by a grand jury in April 2019.
In July, Indivior reached a $600 million settlement with the US Department of Justice to resolve the charges.
It pleaded guilty to making false and misleading statements about Suboxone, claiming it was safer than other drugs containing the same active ingredient buprenorphine.
The company said in a statement: ‘Indivior is pleased to put this matter behind it and move forward in a manner that provides certainty to its business.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
