FTSE 100
Legal & General Group                    242.10       +4.53%
M&G                                      182.15       +4.09%
Lloyds Banking Group                      34.84       +4.09%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                      93.54       +3.93%
Natwest Group                            148.48       +3.25%
Halma                                   2433.00       -3.87%
Associated British Foods                1974.50       -2.88%
Experian                                3097.50       -2.32%
Intertek Group                          6104.00       -2.27%
Relx                                    1776.25       -2.16%

FTSE 250
Capita                                    39.00       +7.88%
Puretech Health                          277.25       +6.23%
Trainline                                422.10       +5.53%
Ssp Group                                327.70       +5.37%
Cmc Markets                              355.75       +5.25%
Qinetiq Group                            308.40       -4.58%
4Imprint Group                          2515.00       -4.01%
Wh Smith                                1346.00       -3.99%
Cairn Energy                             141.90       -3.86%
Ao World                                 405.00       -3.69%

Overall Market
Remote Monitored Systems  Ord 0.2p         4.85      +61.67%
Bezant Resources                           0.39      +50.00%
Victoria Oil & Gas                         6.24      +45.12%
Braveheart Investment Group               52.00      +36.84%
Galliford Try Holdings                   105.59      +28.50%
Resource Holding Management                1.01      -86.90%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  0.24      -30.99%
Nakama Group                               0.50      -28.57%
Infrastructure India                       1.50      -16.67%
Tern                                       7.75      -13.89%