FTSE 100 Legal & General Group 242.10 +4.53% M&G 182.15 +4.09% Lloyds Banking Group 34.84 +4.09% Rolls-Royce Holdings 93.54 +3.93% Natwest Group 148.48 +3.25% Halma 2433.00 -3.87% Associated British Foods 1974.50 -2.88% Experian 3097.50 -2.32% Intertek Group 6104.00 -2.27% Relx 1776.25 -2.16% FTSE 250 Capita 39.00 +7.88% Puretech Health 277.25 +6.23% Trainline 422.10 +5.53% Ssp Group 327.70 +5.37% Cmc Markets 355.75 +5.25% Qinetiq Group 308.40 -4.58% 4Imprint Group 2515.00 -4.01% Wh Smith 1346.00 -3.99% Cairn Energy 141.90 -3.86% Ao World 405.00 -3.69% FTSE 350 Capita 39.00 +7.88% Puretech Health 277.25 +6.23% Trainline 422.10 +5.53% Ssp Group 327.70 +5.37% Cmc Markets 355.75 +5.25% Qinetiq Group 308.40 -4.58% 4Imprint Group 2515.00 -4.01% Wh Smith 1346.00 -3.99% Halma 2433.00 -3.87% Cairn Energy 141.90 -3.86% AIM Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 4.85 +61.67% Bezant Resources 0.39 +50.00% Victoria Oil & Gas 6.24 +45.12% Braveheart Investment Group 52.00 +36.84% Enteq Upstream 14.50 +26.09% Rambler Metals and Mining 0.24 -30.99% Nakama Group 0.50 -28.57% Infrastructure India 1.50 -16.67% Tern 7.75 -13.89% Plutus Powergen 0.04 -11.76% Overall Market Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 4.85 +61.67% Bezant Resources 0.39 +50.00% Victoria Oil & Gas 6.24 +45.12% Braveheart Investment Group 52.00 +36.84% Galliford Try Holdings 105.59 +28.50% Resource Holding Management 1.01 -86.90% Rambler Metals and Mining 0.24 -30.99% Nakama Group 0.50 -28.57% Infrastructure India 1.50 -16.67% Tern 7.75 -13.89%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
