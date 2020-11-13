StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 was down modestly but retained the 6,300 threshold surrendered early in the day on Friday and chalked up its best week since April as vaccine news boosted sentiment.
By 4.30pm UK time the S&P 500 was up 0.8% to 3,563.83 as US investors awaited the read out from Moderna's vaccine trial, thought to be relatively imminent, after the positive update from Pfizer at the start of the week.
On a quiet day for corporate news, construction firm Galliford Try stood out. Its shares soared 25% to 102.62p on the news that the UK construction group is set to return to profit and resume its dividend in the first half of its fiscal year.
It reported productivity remained at near-normal levels during the second national lockdown.
Iron castings and machining group Castings has dipped 0.9% to 330p after it said performance had gradually improved after swinging to a first-half loss as the pandemic disrupted output in the first two months of the first half of the year.
Byotrol has climbed 6.9% to 6.6p after the specialist infection prevention and control company announced it expected results for the year to 31 March 2021 to meet current market expectations, with trading at healthy levels.
Business services firm FRP Advisory has gained 4.8% to 109p after reporting that for the half year to 31 October 2020, the company expected revenue of £35.9m, up 14% on the prior year.
Hipgnosis Songs Fund was flat at 117.1p after announcing the acquisition of a share of the music catalogue of Grammy Award-winning songwriter and record producer Rick James.
Among the fallers are Schroder Oriental Income Fund, down 0.8% to 243.5p having reported a negative performance in its annual results, with the share price producing a total return of negative 3.9% in the year to 31 August 2020.
PureTech Health was up 1.1% to 377p following the news it expects trading on Nasdaq to commence on Monday, 16 November 2020.
Bilby was up 1.8% to 27p after the building services provider said it expected to report lower first-half revenue and earnings as weakness in Q1 as a result of the previous lockdown offset improved Q2 performance.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: