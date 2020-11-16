CA
17/11/2020 13:15 Housing starts
17/11/2020 13:30 International transactions in securities
17/11/2020 13:30 Wholesale trade
18/11/2020 13:30 CPI
20/11/2020 13:30 Quarterly financial statistics for enterprises
20/11/2020 13:30 Retail trade
20/11/2020 13:30 New Housing Price Index
CH
19/11/2020 07:00 Trade Balance
19/11/2020 07:30 Industrial production
DE
20/11/2020 07:00 PPI
ES
19/11/2020 08:00 Trade Balance
EU
17/11/2020 10:00 Construction output
18/11/2020 10:00 Harmonised CPI
19/11/2020 09:00 Euro area balance of payments
20/11/2020 15:00 FCCI Flash Consumer Confidence Indicator
FR
19/11/2020 11:00 OECD Quarterly National Accounts: GDP growth
IE
17/11/2020 11:00 Labour force survey
20/11/2020 11:00 WPI
IT
17/11/2020 09:00 Foreign trade EU
19/11/2020 10:00 Balance of Payments
20/11/2020 09:00 Industrial turnover & orders
JP
17/11/2020 23:50 Provisional Trade Statistics for the Month
19/11/2020 23:30 CPI (Nation), CPI ex-food (Nation)
20/11/2020 00:30 Japan Flash Manufacturing PMI
20/11/2020 05:00 Convenience Store Sales
UK
17/11/2020 09:30 UK Finance monthly card spending statistics
18/11/2020 07:00 Consumer Price Index
18/11/2020 07:00 Producer Price Index
18/11/2020 09:30 UK House Price Index
19/11/2020 11:00 CBI Industrial Trends Survey
20/11/2020 07:00 Retail Sales
20/11/2020 07:00 Public sector finances
US
17/11/2020 13:30 Import & export price indexes
17/11/2020 13:30 Advance monthly sales for retail & food services
17/11/2020 14:15 Industrial production
17/11/2020 15:00 Manufacturing & trade: inventories & sales
17/11/2020 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
18/11/2020 12:00 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey
18/11/2020 13:30 New Residential Construction - Housing Starts and Building Permits
18/11/2020 15:00 Advance Quarterly Services
18/11/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report
19/11/2020 13:30 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims
19/11/2020 13:30 Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey
19/11/2020 14:45 Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index
19/11/2020 15:00 Leading Indicators
19/11/2020 15:00 Existing Home Sales
19/11/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com