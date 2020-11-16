AU
16/11/2020 15:30 Australia Conference Board Leading Index
CA
16/11/2020 13:30 New motor vehicle sales
16/11/2020 13:30 Monthly Survey of Manufacturing
CN
16/11/2020 03:00 House Price Index
16/11/2020 03:30 Fixed Assets Investment
16/11/2020 03:30 Retail sales
16/11/2020 03:30 Industrial Output
IE
16/11/2020 11:00 Goods Exports and Imports
IT
16/11/2020 09:00 CPI
JP
16/11/2020 04:30 Revised Industrial Production
UK
16/11/2020 00:01 Rightmove Monthly House Price Index
US
16/11/2020 13:30 Empire State Manufacturing Survey
