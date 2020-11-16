StockMarketWire.com - Mining giant Antofagasta said that Centinela and Zaldivar were the company's first operations to commit to the copper mark, an initiative to promote sustainable environmental practices in the industry.
'To be granted the copper mark, a producer must comply with 32 criteria within two years from the date of submitting a letter of commitment to the copper mark,' the company said.
'Once the Copper Mark has been granted the producer must be independently assessed every three years to demonstrate continued compliance with all the criteria,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
