StockMarketWire.com - Gem Capital said it had made a £19.16 million cash offer to acquire oil and gas explorer Volga Gas.
Upon completion of the deal, Volga Gas would become a private company, and its shares delisted from the London Stock Exchange.
Under the terms of the deal, Volga Gas shareholders would receive 23.71 pence in cash for each share, representing a discount of approximately 3.22% to the closing price of 24.50 pence per Volga Gas Share on 13 November 2020.
The company said shareholders, representing about 80.07% of Volga Gas's existing issued ordinary share capital, had indicated they would be open to the offer.
'We believe that Volga Gas has significant potential but that, given its size, operating environment and geographic focus, it would fare far better as a private company with a simplified and more cost effective corporate structure, while benefitting from our support and assistance, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
