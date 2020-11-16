StockMarketWire.com - Retail property investor Supermarket Income REIT said it had acquired a Tesco Extra and an Aldi supermarket, both in Beaumont Leys, Leicester, from British Land for a combined £63.4 million.
The Tesco store was originally developed in the 1980's and subsequently extended and refurbished in 2007 to a 97,000 square feet net sales area Tesco Extra.
The Aldi supermarket was opening this year and extended to 14,800 square feet of net sales area.
Supermarket Income REIT said a parade of units adjoined the two properties, predominantly occupied by Costa, Greggs, WH Smiths and Pets at Home.
The total acquisition cost reflected a combined net initial yield of 6.4%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
