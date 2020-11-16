StockMarketWire.com - Domino's Pizza franchisor in Poland DP Poland said that chief executive officer Iwona Olbrys would be leaving the company by mutual consent ahead of a possible acquisition of Dominium S.A.
The company proposed to appoint a new CEO, who had been identified, after publishing an admission document in connection with the acquisition, DP Poland said.
The acquisition would be subject to the necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
