StockMarketWire.com - Bluejay Mining said it had commenced a fieldwork and drilling programme at its Hammaslahti copper-zinc-gold-silver project in Finland.
The drilling would focus on near-mine targets, several of which were untested by drilling, and two targets represented follow-up drilling of sulphide intersections in historical drilling.
'This drilling is designed to test potential structural repetitions of the historical Hammaslahti copper mine which have never been tested and represent significant high-grade and high-tonnage targets,' the company said.
At 8:29am: [LON:JAY] Bluejay Mining Plc share price was 0p at 10.45p
