StockMarketWire.com - CIP Merchant Capital said it had made a further £2m investment in CareTech Holdings, a provider of social care and education services to adults and children in the UK.
The company bought 441,973 ordinary shares in CareTech for £2.0 million, tacking its stake to approximately 1.23%.
At 8:31am:
[LON:CIP] Cip Merchant Capital Limited Ord Npv share price was 0p at 45.5p
[LON:CTH] Caretech Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 447p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
