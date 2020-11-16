StockMarketWire.com - Building materials supplier Brickability said Stuart Overend, chief financial officer, would be taking an immediate leave of absence due to ill health.
'In Stuart's absence, his finance duties will be covered by his team led by Michelle Erickson and Dee Pattemore and a further update will be made in due course,' the company said.
At 8:33am: [LON:BRCK] share price was 0p at 49.2p
