StockMarketWire.com - Agriculture group Camellia confirmed it had completed the previously announced sale of the Horizon Farm property together with its growing crop of pistachios and almonds.
The gross cash consideration of the sale of Horizon Farms, in which Camellia had an 80% interest was $31 million.
It was estimated that the net cash proceeds to the partnership from the sale would be approximately £17.3 million, representing a pre tax gain on sale of £14.0 million, the company said.
At 8:37am: [LON:CAM] Camellia PLC share price was 0p at 6600p
