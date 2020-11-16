StockMarketWire.com - DeepVerge said it had rolled out wastewater Covid-19 contamination test equipment into water treatment plants in Ireland, with first shipments to China and the US expected by year-end.
DeepVerge also said it had agreed to license a patented breathalyser from PulMoBioMed, a spin-out technology company of Northumbria University, to capture SARS-CoV-2 particles in breath condensate for the DeepVerge optofluidic breath test.
'Phase 3 field trials are expected to begin shortly at multiple sites in Northern England,' the company said.
Sufficient Datasets for AI model simulations from human volunteers who will undergo COVID-19 testing with a combination of Microtox BT, an antigen test and a rt-PCR test, were anticipated to be complete early in 2021, it added.
At 8:44am: [LON:DVRG] share price was 0p at 22.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
