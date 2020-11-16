StockMarketWire.com - Property management and income specialist Dukemount Capital said it had received a certificate of practical completion for the West Derby development project in Liverpool.
The West Derby project involved the construction of a purpose-built structure with 17 apartments and 3,200 square feet of commercial space.
Dukemount confirmed it was now in discussions with a view to making the West Derby development suitable for higher care dependency tenants, and said it may need to agree a contract with a new care provider.
At 8:53am: [LON:DKE] Dukemount Capital Plc share price was 0p at 0.78p
