StockMarketWire.com - Base metal explorer Castillo Copper said it had discovered visible copper oxide and sulphide mineralisation at shallow depths in the first phase of a drilling campaign at the Big One deposit at its Mt oxide project in Queensland, Australia.
Intercepts containing malachite and chalcocite mineralisation were wide ranging from 9 metres to 13m, enhancing the potential scale of the big One deposit, the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it would continue to progress the drilling campaign at Big One deposit then move on to Arya prospect.
At 8:58am: [LON:CCZ] share price was 0p at 2.65p
