StockMarketWire.com - Mineral sands producer Sunrise Resources said it had completed processing of a 100 ton bulk sample at its CS pozzolan and perlite project in Nevada.

Perlite samples had now been sent out to potential customers across the US for expansion testing.

Sunrise Resources also said that planning was in progress for a larger scale pozzolan grinding test and concrete pour.


At 9:00am: [LON:SRES] Sunrise Resources PLC share price was 0p at 0.26p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com