StockMarketWire.com - Radio frequency communications group MTI Wireless Edge posted a 19% rise in year-to-date profit after it boosted sales and cut costs.
Pre-tax profit for the nine months through September amounted to $2.9 million, up from $2.4 million year-on-year. Revenue rose 2% to $29.6 million.
'Overall, our diversified business and global footprint helped us weather the negative impact from Covid-19 and continue to grow revenues,' the company said.
MTI Wireless Edge said lower spending, including from no international travel or exhibitions, also contributed to the stronger earnings performance.
At 9:06am: [LON:MWE] MTI Wireless Edge Ltd share price was 0p at 52p
