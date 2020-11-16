StockMarketWire.com - Media and technology business Iconic Labs entered into a management services contract with Greencastle under which it would take over responsibility for the management of Lovin' Media.
Greencastle acquired LD Lovin' Dublin, and under the management services contract, Iconic Labs would be paid a monthly management fee of £10,000 plus external costs, and in addition shall receive 25% of all profits if certain revenue and profit targets were met.
Lovin' Media, an Ireland-based online publisher brand was best known for its original editorial lifestyle and entertainment content specifically focusing on things to do in Ireland and in particular in the city of Dublin.
'Iconic Labs intends to invest its resource and knowledge to help scale the business and revenues and build on the great work the team at Lovin' Media have done in developing a successful content and brand. It will remain as a separate brand,' the company said.
At 9:12am: [LON:ICON] share price was 0p at 0.01p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: