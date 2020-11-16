StockMarketWire.com - Drilling technology group TomCo Energy said it had raised £3.5 million from a share issue to progress its US joint venture with Valkor and Greenfield Energy.
New shares in the company were offered at 0.45p each, representing about 115.5% of the company's current issued share capital.
Every two placing shares had one warrant attached, repsulting in the issue of 388.9 million warrants, with an exercise price of 0.9 for a period of two years.
TomCo also announced that the joint venture had entered into a multi-site licence with Petroteq Energy for the use of its closed-loop system for the recovery of oil from oil sands.
At 9:25am: [LON:TOM] TomCo Energy PLC share price was 0p at 0.63p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: