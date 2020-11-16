StockMarketWire.com - RNA-focused treatment developer Silence Therapeutics said it had presented positive pre-clinical safety data for its lead product candidate at the American Heart Association virtual Scientific Sessions 2020.
The results demonstrated that a potent and sustained reduction of lipoprotein levels in in-vitro and animal models treated with SLN360 was not associated with any adverse or off-target effects.
'The strength of our pre-clinical safety data, coupled with the efficacy data presented at the AHA congress this time last year, demonstrates the precision with which we are able to target the appropriate gene and deliver robust knockdown of Lp(a) levels with long duration of action,' chief medical officer Giles Campion said.
At 9:31am: [LON:SLN] Silence Therapeutics PLC share price was 0p at 455p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
