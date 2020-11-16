StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and production company Block said oil production from West Rustavi would recommence and first sales of associated gas will be achieved.
The early production facility on the West Rustavi oil & gas field in Georgia was now ready to receive gas from wells WR-16aZ and WR-38Z, which would remain shut-in to conserve gas until the gas sales line had been constructed and gas sales can commence, the company said. Once the sales line is complete, oil production from West Rustavi would recommence and first sales of associated gas would be achieved, it added.
