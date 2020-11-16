StockMarketWire.com - Warehouse property investor Warehouse REIT said it had agreed to acquire a portfolio of five single-let and multi-let assets located across the UK from Greenstone Property for £43.6 million.
The purchase price reflected an attractive blended net initial yield of 6.7% and provides a combined weighted average unexpired lease term of 5.5 years, the company said.
The portfolio was 90% occupied on leases with a total contracted annual rent of £2.95 million.
It had been independently valued by CBRE as at 29 September at £44.6 million in aggregate.
At 9:39am: [LON:WHR] Warehouse Reit PLC share price was 0p at 114p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
