StockMarketWire.com - Warehouse property investor Warehouse REIT said it had agreed to acquire a portfolio of five single-let and multi-let assets located across the UK from Greenstone Property for £43.6 million.

The purchase price reflected an attractive blended net initial yield of 6.7% and provides a combined weighted average unexpired lease term of 5.5 years, the company said.

The portfolio was 90% occupied on leases with a total contracted annual rent of £2.95 million.

It had been independently valued by CBRE as at 29 September at £44.6 million in aggregate.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com