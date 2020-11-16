StockMarketWire.com - Fuel cell developer Proton Motor Power Systems said it had received an order for its newly released PM Frame product.
The system would be installed as an uninterruptible power supply within road tunnels.
'Road tunnels have to be equipped with UPS systems for safety reasons to power, in the event of an accident or grid failure, the necessary equipment such as lighting, air ventilation, and safety equipment for a temporary period,' Proton said.
'Fuel cells in combination with hydrogen have advantages compared to batteries and diesel gen sets with regard to service and maintenance, energy density, availability and are totally emission free.'
'This initial unit is the first of a potential of 300 units from this customer.'
At 9:42am: [LON:PPS] Proton Power Systems PLC share price was 0p at 53p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
