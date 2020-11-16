StockMarketWire.com - Diamond explorer Botswana Diamonds said it had met the condition to move ahead with its acquisition of Sekaka Diamonds.
Sekaka's prospecting license, which held the KX36 high-grade kimberlite pipe, had also been extended for a further two years to 30th September 2022.
The transaction had been approved by Petra's lenders and noteholders as well as by the Botswana Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security.
Under the terms of the deal, Sekaka would receive the first deferred consideration cash payment of US$150,000 by 20 November 2021, being the first anniversary of completion of the acquisition.
At 9:44am: [LON:BOD] Botswana Diamonds PLC share price was 0p at 0.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: