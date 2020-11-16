StockMarketWire.com - Gold and nickel exploration and development company Katoro Gold said all technical work related to the upgrade and restatement of the Blyvoor project, located in South Africa, had now been completed.
A total of about 1,500 samples was produced and submitted for assay analysis.
The final reports, with an updated resource and reserve statement and SAMVAL valuation report, were expected to be received by the company during November 2020.
At 9:48am: [LON:KAT] Katoro Gold Mining Plc share price was 0p at 2.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
